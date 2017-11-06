Donald Trump meets Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen sensation Pikotaro

In a lighter turn to United States President Donald Trump's visit to Japan, the 71-year-old met Japanese Internet sensation Pikotaro, known for his "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" tune that went viral last year.

The 44-year-old Japanese comedian, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, posted photos with Mr Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his official Facebook page on Monday (Nov 6) night.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe ," he wrote. "It is an honour!"

Pikotaro, who was dressed in his signature leopard-print outfit, is said to be a favourite of the US President's grandchildren.

Arabella Kushner, the six-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was previously seen singing along to the tune in a clip shared on Instagram.

Netizens reacted with mirth, referencing the popular ditty by joining the two politicians' names together in a portmanteau.

Wrote James Chuang: "I have Abe, I have Trump, hmm AbeTrump."

Japan is the first in Mr Trump's list of countries to visit on his tour of Asia.

On his first day in the land of the rising sun, Mr Trump fed koi with Mr Abe, played a round of golf and gave a speech to US service personnel at the Yokota Air Base.

He will head to South Korea and China next.