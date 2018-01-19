Malaysia Airlines passengers told to brace as it makes emergency landing in Australia

ALICE SPRINGS - Passengers on board a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) plane were told to brace for impact as the jet was about to make an emergency landing at an Australian airfield on Thursday due to engine trouble, ABC News reported on Friday (Jan 19).

Flight MH122 was travelling from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur with 224 passengers and made a safe emergency landing in the desert town of Alice Springs.

One of the Airbus A330-300 engines was shut down and the plane turned back to Alice Spring.

Passenger Hugh Wolton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that there was "very violent shaking" of the plane that lasted about five minutes and appeared to be coming from one of the engines.

"And it wasn't like normal turbulence, it was very violent shaking of the plane which caused quite a stir," he said.

Said passenger Mohamad Nogheib, 17: "We were on the brink of Australia we were about to cross into the sea and the plane suddenly turns around."

"The engine started making a weird sound. I was scared for my life, I'm not going to lie," he told ABC News. "The pilot landed on one engine only one of them was completely broken."

MAS said in a statement on Thursday: "Malaysia Airlines' flight MH122 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur has been diverted to Alice Springs due to technical reasons.

"The A330-300 aircraft safely landed in Alice Springs airport."

It added that "safety at all times is Malaysia Airlines' number one priority".

Passenger Naveen Henri told ABC News: "I think it was a bit of a shock to the system, but I think all kudos to the staff and crew who did manage to support the passengers and handle the situation well."

He added: "[We were a bit scared] after hearing so many stories about what's happening in the air travel at the moment and at the same time what's happened to Malaysian Airlines not so long ago."

MAS Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur shot down in July 2014 over war-torn Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

And in March the same year, MH370 was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it disappeared with 239 people on board.