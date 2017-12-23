Driver charged with attempted murder over Melbourne vehicle attack

MELBOURNE (REUTERS, AFP) - The man accused of deliberately ploughing into Christmas shoppers on a busy street in the Australian city of Melbourne was charged on Saturday (Dec 23) with 18 counts of attempted murder.

The Thursday incident was the second serious vehicle attack in Australia's second biggest city this year. Police vowed a boosted presence over the Christmas period.

Police said they had charged the man, former Afghanistan refugee Saeed Noori, after formally interviewing him about the attack that police had earlier described as a "deliberate act".

Police have said Noori, 32, is known to have mental health problems and to use drugs and they did not believe the attack was terrorism-related.

Police suspect Noori was behind the wheel of a white SUV when he deliberately sped up and drove into dozens of pedestrians crossing the road at one of the busiest intersections in Melbourne's central business district.

No link to any terrorist group has been found.

“A 32-year-old man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering life,” Victoria state police said in a statement, citing Thursday’s attack.

Broadcaster ABC said Noori did not apply for bail when he appeared in court on Saturday, putting his head in his hands and becoming emotional when he saw his mother weeping during the short hearing.

The magistrate ordered a psychiatric assessment and he is due to appear in court again on Wednesday, the broadcaster reported.

Islamist militants have used vehicles to attack people several times in Europe and the United States over the past couple of years.

In January, six people were killed in Melbourne's central business district when a man used his vehicle to mow them down. Police also ruled out terrorism for that attack.

Following the January incident, the authorities installed 140 concrete bollards in the city centre.

Victoria State premier Daniel Andrews said 12 people remained in hospital, including three who in critical condition.

He said there would be an increased police presence at Melbourne events, including the Boxing Day Test Cricket, carols and other major sports events.