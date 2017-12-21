'People were flying everywhere': Up to 16 hurt after car drives into crowd in Melbourne; driver arrested: Reports

MELBOURNE - Up to 16 people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd in Melbourne's central business district on Thursday (Dec 21), media reports said.

The white SUV "collided with a number of pedestrians" on the corner of Flinders and Elizabeth streets, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

It said up to 16 people have been injured, including a toddler with a head injury. The child has been taken to Royal Children's Hospital in a serious condition, the report said

Two other people have been taken to hospital while paramedics are assessing 12 other people at the scene, where dozens of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances have arrived.

Police have arrested the driver of the car. An officer at the scene has described it as a terrorist incident. This has not been confirmed, Sydney Morning Herald said.

Images from the scene appear to show a number of people lying on the ground close to a large white vehicle. Hundreds of people are milling around the edges of the crash scene with police quelling a group in the crowd calling out that the incident was a terrorist attack.

An eye witness identified only as Sue from Walker's Doughnuts on Elizabeth Street told radio station 3AW that she heard screams before she saw "people flying everywhere".

"We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down," she said.



"People are flying everywhere. We heard thump, thump. People are running everywhere."

This story is developing.