Australia outlines security threats in foreign policy white paper

SYDNEY - Australia today (Nov 23) released a foreign policy white paper that identified major threats to its security and stability in the next decade - including China's growing military muscle, the return of "battle-hardened" terrorists and cyber attacks by foreign powers.

It is Australia's first foreign policy White Paper in 14 years, and is the federal government's international relations strategy blueprint.

The white paper was launched by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Trade Minister Steve Ciobo in Canberra.

The power dynamic between the United States and China is the overarching challenge identified, reported The Daily Telegraph.

"In parts of the Indo-Pacific, including in Southeast Asia, China's power and influence are growing to match, and in some cases exceed, that of the United States," the white paper said. "Like all great powers, China will seek to influence the region to suit its own interests. As it does, a number of factors suggest we will face an increasingly complex and contested Indo-Pacific."

Australia called on United States to build a strong presence in Asia, saying a more insular US would be detrimental to the liberal nature of the world’s “rules-based order”, reported Reuters.

“Australia believes that international challenges can only be tackled effectively when the world’s wealthiest, most innovative and most powerful country is engaged in solving them,” the government said.

"Australia is particularly concerned by the unprecedented pace and scale of China’s activities,” the white paper said, according to Bloomberg. “Australia opposes the use of disputed features and artificial structures in the South China Sea for military purposes. Elsewhere in the region, Australia is concerned about the potential for the use of force or coercion in the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait.”

The US has criticised China for land reclamation and other moves to assert control over areas also claimed in part by Southeast Asian countries. Successive US administrations have expressed concern that China’s activities would disrupt freedom of navigation in major global shipping lanes – an assertion that Beijing rejects.

Despite Australia's concerns about China, the country's rise should be seen as an opportunity not a risk, said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today.

"This is the first time in our history that our dominant trading partner is not also our dominant security partner. We must see this as an opportunity not as a risk," Mr Turnbull said.

On the topic of cyber threat, the paper specifically identifies Russian cyber actors during the 2016 US presidential election. "At the extreme, cyber actors could attack critical national infrastructure such as power grids and financial systems," it said.

The paper also warned that terror threats "could worsen over the decade" with new Islamic extremist groups likely to emerge to replace ISIS. Some of the 200 Australians who travelled to conflict zones could also return home.

"We must plan on the basis that a mass casualty attack against western targets in Southeast Asia will take place," the white paper stated.

While the previous white paper in 2003 was drafted in the wake of the Bali and Sept 11 attacks, the latest blueprint comes in the context of an 'America first' US president, a historic military build-up and economic expansion in Asia, the reshaping of Europe via Brexit and the continuing threat of Islamist terrorism, reported the Australian Associated Press.

The white paper set out five objectives: Promoting an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region in which the rights of all states are respected, standing against protectionism and promoting business, ensuring Australians are safe, secure and free in the face of threats such as terrorism, promoting and protecting international rules and greater support for the Pacific and Timor-Leste.