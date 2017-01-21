40 Thai tourists held hostage by Karens in Myanmar

(THE NATION) - Fourty Thai tourists have been held hostages by Karens who demand for a release of its member charged with human-trafficking according to Royal Thai Police on Saturday.

The tourists have been captured within the Myanmar territory. But according to police, some hostages have been released through negotiations between Thai authorities and the Karen group.

On Wednesday, a Karen man was arrested by Thai police for being involved with human-trafficking but the captors of the Thai tourists believe their friend is innocent.