While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9

Voting machine problems in battleground Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers
Problems with dozens of electronic vote counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by former Republican President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.
Just a few hours into Election Day, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told reporters that about 20 per cent of electronic vote tabulation machines in the state’s most populous county were malfunctioning, and technicians were being deployed to fix them.
The problem was that ballots were not lining up properly inside the machines and were not being read, Richer said, adding that despite the problems all votes would be counted.
Tanzania plane wreckage removed from Lake Victoria
Tanzanian authorities on Tuesday said the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Lake Victoria has been pulled out of the water, following the country’s deadliest air accident in decades.
Nineteen people died when the Precision Air plane went down on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, prompting a frantic rescue effort by emergency workers, fishermen and residents to pluck people to safety from the largely submerged aircraft.
“We have completely removed the plane out of water and now the professional investigation into the cause of the accident is under way,” the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) said in a statement.
French cardinal faces legal probe over child abuse: Prosecutor
French prosecutors said Tuesday that they had opened an inquiry into child abuse by a cardinal after he confessed publicly to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.
Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, was named among 11 senior clergymen who face sexual abuse allegations in an announcement by the French Catholic Church on Monday.
In a message read out at a conference of bishops, Ricard admitted that “35 years ago, when I was a priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way towards a girl of 14. There is no doubt that my behaviour caused serious and long-lasting consequences for that person.”
Under-fire UK minister Williamson resigns
British minister Gavin Williamson resigned on Tuesday from Rishi Sunak’s government to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.
Sunak has come under fire for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain’s third prime minister in two months, vowing to restore integrity and professionalism to the heart of government.
He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as defence minister and education minister by Sunak’s predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office just two weeks ago.
Football: Mane subbed off with injury ahead of World Cup
Senegal forward Sadio Mane was substituted early in Bayern Munich’s home match against Werder Bremen on Tuesday with an apparent knee injury.
Mane picked up the injury in the 15th minute and required treatment, before being replaced by former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane five minutes later.
The former Liverpool player went directly down the tunnel for further treatment.