While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9

Voting machine problems in battleground Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers

Problems with dozens of electronic vote counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by former Republican President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.

Just a few hours into Election Day, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told reporters that about 20 per cent of electronic vote tabulation machines in the state’s most populous county were malfunctioning, and technicians were being deployed to fix them.

The problem was that ballots were not lining up properly inside the machines and were not being read, Richer said, adding that despite the problems all votes would be counted.

READ MORE HERE

Tanzania plane wreckage removed from Lake Victoria