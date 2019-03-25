While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25

No clear winner emerges from Thailand's cliffhanger election

Thailand's first election in eight years threw up inconclusive results as a pro-military party trying to get Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as premier has won the most votes, but many unofficial sources show the former ruling Pheu Thai party bagging the most constituency seats.

The Election Commission had so far on Sunday (March 24) not disclosed the number of constituency seats won by each party among the 350 wards contested.

With 93 per cent of overall votes counted, the Election Commission reported the pro-military party Palang Pracharath was leading with 7.59 million votes.

No Russian collusion by Trump or campaign in 2016 election found by Mueller

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller made no conclusion on possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump but found no evidence of collusion with Russia, according to Attorney-General William Barr.

"The report found evidence on both sides of the question" and "leaves unresolved what the special counsel views as difficult issues of law," Mr Barr wrote in a four-page letter to Congress on Sunday (March 24) regarding obstruction.

He also said of Russia's hacking operation in 2016, "The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

Devastated family seeks answers to cleaner's death in Alexandra Road accident

The cleaner who was killed on Friday (March 22) after a taxi ran into her in Alexandra Road was a doting mother and wife who expressed love in her own quiet way.

The 66-year-old would wait for her two daughters to come home every night before turning in, and was extra thoughtful to her husband of over 40 years, said her younger daughter, Ms Lim, 30, who works in sales.

The accident has left the whole family - especially the victim's 64-year-old husband - heartbroken, said Ms Lim, who declined to give her full name and wanted her mother to be known as Madam Teng.

Cruise ship reaches Norway port after near disaster, dramatic rescues

A luxury cruise ship that had set sail with almost 1,400 passengers and crew aboard arrived at a port in Norway on Sunday (March 24) after narrowly escaping disaster when its engines failed during a storm.

The Viking Sky sent out a mayday signal on Saturday (March 23) as it drifted in rough waters in the Norwegian Sea to within 100 metres of land.

Rescue services airlifted 479 people, hoisting them one-by- one on to helicopters, before the weather subsided on Sunday and a tow could begin. Many of them were senior citizens.

Khaw draws lessons from fall during late-night toilet visit

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who is nursing a fractured left arm, had injured it after he hastily jumped out of bed to get to the toilet, he shared on Sunday morning (March 24).

Speaking to his residents at the Women's Festival at Kampung Admiralty - his first appearance in a grassroots event since his accident in February - the Sembawang GRC MP used his painful experience as a cautionary tale about the dangers of getting up quickly and falling.

Mr Khaw, 66, who is still on extended medical leave, said the accident happened at around midnight while he was in bed, and he had an urge to visit the toilet, he said.

