While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

Nato commitment to Lithuania 'ironclad' after Russia threat: US
The United States said on Tuesday it stood firmly behind Lithuania and Nato commitments to defend it after Russia warned its neighbour over restrictions on rail transit.
Lithuania, a former Soviet republic both in Nato and the European Union, has been among the most outspoken nations in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Lithuania said that it would restrict the rail transit of goods sanctioned by the EU into Kaliningrad, an isolated Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland.
Russia warned that it would "certainly respond" to the "hostile actions."
Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops
Ukraine has admitted striking an oil drilling platform in the Black Sea, saying on Tuesday it was being used by Russian troops as a military installation.
The attack was the first such strike against offshore energy infrastructure in Crimea since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.
It targeted a rig with four towers some 70km off the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, which Ukraine said was being used as a military installation.
Mexican scientist jailed in US for spying for Russia
A prominent Mexican scientist convicted of spying for Russia was sentenced to four years in prison by a US court on Tuesday.
Hector Cabrera Fuentes, 37, pleaded guilty in February to a single charge of acting on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the US authorities.
Cabrera Fuentes, who lived in Singapore, was arrested in Miami in 2020 for spying on a "US government source" on behalf of Russia, according to the Department of Justice.
Burning space rocket debris lights up skies in Spain, Portugal
Remnants of a Chinese space rocket reentering the atmosphere left long shiny trails in the night sky over Spain after midnight on Tuesday, leaving many onlookers amazed and puzzled.
"I think it was the most spectacular thing I've ever seen in the sky," said Miguel J. Cruz, who shot a video of several bright objects crossing the sky over the southern province of Granada and multiplying as they burned up.
Cruz had seen a notice about the falling debris from an upper stage of the Chinese rocket CZ-2F and specifically went hunting for images from a balcony.
Serena makes winning return in Eastbourne after year out
Serena Williams made a winning comeback after a year on the sidelines as the American legend teamed with Ons Jabeur to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the Eastbourne International doubles on Tuesday.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was back in action for the first time since she made a tearful exit from Wimbledon last year.
The 40-year-old suffered a leg injury during her Wimbledon first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had not been seen on court since.