While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

Nato commitment to Lithuania 'ironclad' after Russia threat: US

The United States said on Tuesday it stood firmly behind Lithuania and Nato commitments to defend it after Russia warned its neighbour over restrictions on rail transit.

Lithuania, a former Soviet republic both in Nato and the European Union, has been among the most outspoken nations in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania said that it would restrict the rail transit of goods sanctioned by the EU into Kaliningrad, an isolated Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland.

Russia warned that it would "certainly respond" to the "hostile actions."

