While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 22

Putin orders Russian military to 'maintain peace' in Ukraine rebel regions

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russia's military to "maintain peace" in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of maintaining peace" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The move came hours after Putin recognised the independence of the two separatist regions in an emotional address on state-run television, despite warnings from the West this could trigger sweeping sanctions.

Putin recognises independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, EU to react with sanctions