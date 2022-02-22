THE BIG STORY

The likelihood of a breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis appeared to be more distant yesterday as Russian troops got closer to their joint border. The Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit over the issue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his United States counterpart Joe Biden.

WORLD

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in April last year that coal consumption would peak in 2025 and be reduced thereafter. But fresh policy documents indicate that Beijing might be looking at a target closer to 2030, with Mr Li Shuo, an analyst at Greenpeace East Asia, describing it as a shifting of the goal posts.

WORLD

A parliamentary panel in India expressed its anguish that women formed just 10.3 per cent of the police force. It recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs advise states and territories to raise that number to 33 per cent. The low number of female officers makes it hard for the force when handling cases of violence against women as victims are reluctant to talk openly to male officers.

SINGAPORE

Participants in a public engagement session on rejuvenating heartland shops grappled with digitalisation, raising concern that older shop owners may fall behind. The session comes amid efforts by the Ministry of National Development to seek suggestions on how to refresh heartland shops while preserving their heritage and cultural value.

BUSINESS

Even though shoppers flocked to stores last month, many fashion retailers did not have a chance to cash in on Chinese New Year sales with their new collections. Even after CNY, the situation did not improve by much. Two years into the pandemic, the fashion industry is still struggling with supply chain issues.

SPORT

Cuesports Singapore is planning to open four centres of excellence this year in a bid to widen its talent pool and build on the success of top pool players such as Aloysius Yapp (right). Currently, it operates the Cuesports Academy at Katong Shopping Centre, where players as young as seven have been training since December.