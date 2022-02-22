A shifting of goal posts in China's climate targets?

China released a series of policy documents in the last two weeks, all of which have raised concern that the country is aiming to peak emissions by 2030, instead of closer to 2025 as analysts had earlier anticipated.

In policy directives released on Feb 7, the central government said emissions by the country's steel industry - the biggest in the world - should peak "before 2030". This would be five years later than the target set last year by the industry body, the China Iron and Steel Association, which said that they should peak before 2025.