Zelensky's virtual world tour proves a new weapon in Russia war

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - As a professional comedian until three years ago, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky knows how to tailor his material for different audiences. As president of a nation at war, he deployed that skill to great effect on a virtual world tour, inspiring and shaming in equal measure.

Beamed onto giant screens in the National Diet of Japan and, later, France's National Assembly on Wednesday (March 23), Mr Zelensky invited legislators to connect with Ukraine's plight by playing to their own history and self-image, just as he has now done at least ten times since Russia invaded Ukraine exactly a month ago.

For most leaders, to address the chamber of another democracy is an honour granted once in a political lifetime, if at all.

Mr Zelensky drew standing ovations even in Berlin, despite his sharp criticisms, recalling Germany's World War II guilt as he asked the Bundestag to stop putting business interests over Ukrainian lives so as not to again "have to feel ashamed one day."

Badly out-gunned by Russia on land, in the air and at sea, the information war is the one arena in which Ukraine is clearly winning.

That's thanks in no small part to Mr Zelensky's international roadshow, made possible only by the post-Covid normalisation of video conferencing, as well as the grim star quality of Zelensksy's unshaven, Khaki-clad - and routinely blunt - appeals.

"This is just huge," said Mr Alastair Campbell, who as the communications chief of former Prime Minister Tony Blair organised the first ever address to the French legislature by a British leader, in 1998.

"We spent an enormous amount of time preparing the speech, the French had their drummers out and I don't think I had ever seen Tony as nervous."

Mr Zelensky has been pulling that off multiple times a week, securing invitations by dint of his name recognition and popularity among voters across much of the democratic world.

By Tuesday, as he juggled his virtual appearances with speaking to his own nation, leading the war effort and simply staying alive under Russian bombing and alleged assassination attempts, he appeared tired.

"Zelensky is exploiting - and I don't mean that in a negative sense - the fact that part of their messaging is that we stand by Ukraine," Mr Campbell said, referring to the politicians he's addressing. "So part of his messaging is, thank you very much for that, but we want you to do more."

That balance between gratitude and reproach is hard to achieve, but helped by what Mr Campbell sees as Mr Zelensky's unusual - for a politician - ability to come across as genuine.

At times his appeals appear to have had a direct impact. Hours after Mr Zelensky's address to the US Congress - delivered complete with videos of destruction in Ukraine that caused one legislator to call out, "Jesus" - President Joe Biden announced an additional US$800 million (S$1.09 billion) aid package for Ukraine including armed drones, as well as thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

The day after he spoke to the House of Commons, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he would send Kyiv an additional 1,615 NLAW anti-tank missiles.

At each stop Mr Zelensky's core message has been the same, with the "more" that he wants often boiling down to toughening sanctions on Russia and either imposing a no-fly zone, or providing the means for Ukraine to do so itself.