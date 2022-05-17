THE BIG STORY

President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia would respond if Nato began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland, both of which have decided to apply to join the alliance. Mr Putin has repeatedly cited the enlargement of Nato eastwards towards Russia's borders as a reason for the Ukraine conflict.

Chinese financial hub Shanghai has set out plans to end its Covid-19 lockdown and for the return of more normal life from June 1. Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until Saturday to prevent a rebound in infections, before they are eased.

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped into a bitter row when he visited Belfast, Northern Ireland, to urge the formation of a power-sharing executive, which is being blocked by a Brexit dispute. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has blocked the election of a Speaker at the national assembly.

SINGAPORE

Before construction begins on housing estates on the Keppel Club site, an archaeological study may take place on the 48ha plot. Spokesmen for the National Heritage Board and the Housing Board told The Straits Times in a joint reply that they are considering commissioning one on the Keppel Club site.

BUSINESS

The opening of more family offices here will ramp up investment in the private market, said analysts. With a new generation of family office leaders exploring alternative investments, analysts have observed a marked shift in family office investment strategies, as more funds are now being allocated to private equities.

SPORT

Singapore's Rebecca Ong, Victoria Lim, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and Elle Koh won a historic gold in the women's epee team at the Hanoi SEA Games yesterday by defeating Thailand 45-36 in the final. The fencers are next targeting qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.