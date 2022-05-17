Putin says Russia will respond if Nato beefs up Sweden, Finland militarily

LONDON/KYIV • Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West yesterday that Russia would respond if Nato began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland, which have both decided to join the United States military alliance after the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) alliance eastwards towards Russia's borders as a reason for the conflict of Ukraine.

Speaking to the leaders of a Russian-dominated military alliance of former Soviet states, he said the enlargement of Nato was being used by the US in an "aggressive" way to aggravate an already difficult global security situation.

Russia, he said, had no problem with Finland or Sweden, so there was no direct threat from Nato enlargement which included those countries.

"But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response," Mr Putin told the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"What that (response) will be - we will see what threats are created for us," he said at the Grand Kremlin Palace. "Problems are being created for no reason at all. We shall react accordingly."

Russia has given few specific clues about what it will do in response to the Nordic enlargement of Nato, the biggest strategic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to date.

One of Mr Putin's closest allies, former president Dmitry Medvedev, said last month that Russia could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden joined Nato.

Nato, founded in 1949 to provide European security against the Soviet Union, ultimately outguns Russia in almost every military measure apart from nuclear weapons, though the backbone of the alliance's military power is the US - whose forces are mostly deployed far from Europe.

Before Mr Putin spoke, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the West should have no illusions that Moscow would simply put up with the Nordic expansion of Nato.

The West says Nato - an alliance of 30 countries including former Warsaw Pact republics such as Poland and Hungary as well as nuclear powers the US, Britain and France - is purely defensive.

Moscow says Nato threatens Russia and that Washington has repeatedly ignored the Kremlin's concerns about the security of its borders in the West, the source of two devastating European invasions in 1812 and 1941.

In the ongoing battle in east Ukraine, Russia pummelled Ukrainian positions on Sunday, its Defence Ministry said, as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, told a meeting in Germany that Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of Finland and Sweden's expected bids to join the alliance.

Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb 24, forcing Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv before making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops near Kharkiv to within 3km to 4km of the Russian border, a senior US defence official said yesterday.

Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich on Sunday told local television that Russian troops were being redeployed towards the Donbas region south of Kharkiv after withdrawing.

Since mid-April, Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on trying to capture the Donbas region after failing to take Kyiv. An assessment by British military intelligence said Russia had lost about a third of the ground combat force deployed in February.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the head of its Territorial Defence Forces, appointing Major-General Ihor Tantsyura to take over from Commander Yuriy Halushkin as head of the forces helping the Ukrainian army defend the country.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE