THE BIG STORY

Singapore will prepare its population to deal with Covid-19 as part of their daily lives, and people will work, travel and shop without quarantines and lockdowns, even with the coronavirus in their midst. With enough people vaccinated, Covid-19 will be managed like other endemic diseases such as influenza.

THE BIG STORY

A new variant of the Delta strain of Covid-19 - named "Delta Plus" because of an additional mutation - has been labelled a variant of concern by the Indian government. As India emerges from a calamitous second wave, there are concerns that a third wave could be dominated by new and potentially more contagious variants.

SPORT

China's most decorated swimmer Sun Yang has vowed to persist with his career with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics after being ruled out of next month's Tokyo Games because of a four-year doping ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

His initial eight-year ban for doping violations was cut to four years and three months by the Swiss-based court.

SINGAPORE

Singapore is looking to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by exploring low-carbon alternatives. Two studies had been commissioned, and the authorities gave an update on their findings. The studies looked at the feasibility of using hydrogen as a fuel and deploying carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies.

WORLD

Several state legislative bodies in Malaysia are planning to convene for the first time this year, increasing the pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration to reconvene Parliament. In an address last week, he said Parliament might sit only in September or October.

OPINION

Asia's headlong thrust for economic growth is feeding a hunger for power that is not without costs to the environment despite an accelerating emphasis on renewable energy. Associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at why creatures such as China's peacocks, Indian bustards and Singapore pangolins matter.