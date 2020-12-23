Motor racing: Formula One reported to be in talks with Amazon to stream races

LONDON (REUTERS) - Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Financial Times reported on Wednesday (Dec 3).

"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Formula E's season-opening double header scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, on Jan 16-17 was postponed on Tuesday after the country closed its borders with the United Kingdom.

Chile joined much of the world in shutting out Britain after a significantly more transmissible mutated coronavirus variant was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England.

A number of Formula E teams are based in the UK and would not have been able to travel to Chile for the races.

"In consultation with the Santiago municipality, the decision was taken to postpone the Santiago E-Prix," Formula E said in a statement.

"The races will no longer take place as a double-header on January 16 and 17 and we are working with the city to finalise dates on which to stage the races later in Q1 of 2021."

The new dates are expected to be announced in January.

In October, Formula E postponed races scheduled for next year in Mexico and China.

While Formula One completed 17 races in the 2020 season with strict restrictions in force at race tracks across Europe and the Middle East, Formula E has found it difficult to organise races on street circuits in cities.