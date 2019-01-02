Motorbike tolls at Second Link to be scrapped from Jan 21

Motorcyclists will no longer have to pay tolls when travelling on the Second Link from Jan 21, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said yesterday.

The abolition of the 40 cents motorcycle fee when entering or leaving Tuas Checkpoint follows Malaysia's move to stop collecting the RM1.10 (36 Singapore cents) toll from its side of the Second Link yesterday.

"Singapore's longstanding policy is to match Malaysia's toll rates," said a Ministry of Transport spokesman.

Malaysia announced that it would remove tolls for motorcyclists on the Second Link last November and Singapore announced its intention to follow suit days later.

Tolls have been collected from motorcyclists at the Second Link since 1998, when the $1.3 billion bridge to Johor was opened. Back then, motorcyclists had to pay RM1 (equivalent to 44 Singapore cents then) on the Malaysian side, and another 50 Singapore cents at the Tuas checkpoint.