As a small country, there are limits to what Singapore can do to influence global trends. But it can and must adapt to them to stay competitive and to continue growing its economy, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday at the opening of home appliance giant Dyson's global headquarters in HarbourFront.

An inquiry committee that looked into the Tuas explosion that killed three workers in February last year has concluded that Stars Engrg, sole director Chua Xing Da and production manager Lwin Moe Tun could have committed criminal offences in the tragedy. The committee's 89-page report was released yesterday.

While most people are resigned to sweating it out in the tropics, a professor returning to Singapore after seven years abroad was spurred to develop a material that can battle the heat. Assistant Professor Tan Swee Ching from the National University of Singapore led a team to develop a composite film that lowers felt temperatures to 40 deg C in protective suits by enhancing sweat evaporation.

Local firms, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, should capitalise on opportunities offered by Singapore's expanding network of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) and digital economy pacts, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said at the Singapore Apex Business Summit yesterday.

Despite their pedigree as European champions, Italy were roundly hounded for losing 0-1 to North Macedonia on Thursday. Aleksandar Trajkovski's (right) stoppage-time goal in their Qatar World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final meant the Azzurri will miss the global showpiece for a second successive time.

Luxury developer SC Global has just unveiled Petit Jervois, designed for younger home owners who want smaller spaces that are easier to maintain, not too costly and suit their lifestyles. The concept of luxury is changing, with developers going big on sustainability and spaces that allow for flexibility of use.