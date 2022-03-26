‘I don’t know what to say’

ROME • Italy broke English hearts last July when they won the Euro 2020 final, but after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second straight tournament, they have left fans thinking their Wembley triumph was a flash in the pan.

For a country that has won the World Cup four times, Italy’s recent record is a national embarrassment. Since lifting their fourth trophy in 2006, they have not played a knockout game in the showpiece event, having won only one group-stage match at the Finals in that time.

Their recent World Cup record is even more distressing. A shock 1-0 home defeat by lowly North Macedonia on Thursday in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final ensured they have not reached the Finals of the tournament since 2014.

Despite dominating the ball and peppering their opponents’ goal – 32 shots to four – the hosts could not find a breakthrough, and as Roberto Mancini’s side poured forward in desperation, the visitors struck.

Aleksandar Trajkovski’s drive in the second minute of stoppage time stunned the European champions in Palermo, inflicting Italy’s first qualifying home loss and ensuring a second successive failure at reaching the World Cup.

Despite also going 37 games unbeaten in the process, coming second to Switzerland in their qualifying Group C, which consigned the team to the play-offs, caused up-roar at home.

The Azzurri would not have been in this position had Jorginho not missed two crucial penalties during the group stage.

The Chelsea midfielder, usually so reliable from six yards out, had the chance to give Italy victory over the Swiss, which would have sent his team through to Qatar, but blazed his late spot kick over the bar in a 1-1 draw in November.

Jorginho also missed a penalty in the 0-0 stalemate between the two sides earlier in the campaign.

The devastated 30-year-old was in tears as he told broadcaster Rai Sport he could not forgive himself.

He said: “It hurts when I think about it, because I do still think about it and it will haunt me for the rest of my life. Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me.”