‘I don’t know what to say’

ROME • Italy broke English hearts last July when they won the Euro 2020 final, but after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second straight tournament, they have left fans thinking their Wembley triumph was a flash in the pan.
For a country that has won the World Cup four times, Italy’s recent record is a national embarrassment. Since lifting their fourth trophy in 2006, they have not played a knockout game in the showpiece event, having won only one group-stage match at the Finals in that time.
Their recent World Cup record is even more distressing. A shock 1-0 home defeat by lowly North Macedonia on Thursday in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final ensured they have not reached the Finals of the tournament since 2014.
Despite dominating the ball and peppering their opponents’ goal – 32 shots to four – the hosts could not find a breakthrough, and as Roberto Mancini’s side poured forward in desperation, the visitors struck.
Aleksandar Trajkovski’s drive in the second minute of stoppage time stunned the European champions in Palermo, inflicting Italy’s first qualifying home loss and ensuring a second successive failure at reaching the World Cup.
Despite also going 37 games unbeaten in the process, coming second to Switzerland in their qualifying Group C, which consigned the team to the play-offs, caused up-roar at home.
The Azzurri would not have been in this position had Jorginho not missed two crucial penalties during the group stage.
The Chelsea midfielder, usually so reliable from six yards out, had the chance to give Italy victory over the Swiss, which would have sent his team through to Qatar, but blazed his late spot kick over the bar in a 1-1 draw in November.
Jorginho also missed a penalty in the 0-0 stalemate between the two sides earlier in the campaign.
The devastated 30-year-old was in tears as he told broadcaster Rai Sport he could not forgive himself.
He said: “It hurts when I think about it, because I do still think about it and it will haunt me for the rest of my life. Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me.”
The reaction to the play-off loss was vitriolic to say the least.
Italian daily Corriere dello Sport called the upset “hell”, while Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that questions had to be asked about Mancini’s position.
The former Manchester City boss struggled to find the words to explain the shock, even as he insisted it was too early to talk about his future – his deal runs out in 2026. “It’s hard to say something right now, I don’t know what to say,” Mancini said.
“I am the coach, I am the first responsible, the boys are not. They have a great future, they are strong players for the future of the national team. We did not deserve this defeat.”
Despite Italy winning the European Championship for the first time, analysts had pointed to two areas of concern – their backline was still being anchored by a centre-back pairing that had a combined age of 71 and they did not have a reliable striker up front.
Leonardo Bonucci, 34, could not play against North Macedonia because of injury and fellow defender Giorgio Chiellini, 37, was only fit enough to come on as a substitute, while Ciro Immobile fired blanks up front, as was the case during qualifying when he netted just two goals.
Visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski did not even have to play out of his skin as the saves he made were routine – his team stayed compact and patient throughout.
His coach Blagoja Milevski saw the irony of their last-gasp victory, saying: “We won Italian style against the Italians, a goal with two shots on target. I’m very happy for this victory, I’m proud for these guys.”
North Macedonia now have the opportunity to advance to their first World Cup, off the back of their first major football tournament appearance at Euro 2020, when they take on Portugal next week.
For the Azzurri, however, it is very much back to square one, less than nine months on from one of their finest hours.
Bonucci and Chiellini will not be around for the 2026 World Cup – both are set to announce their international retirements – and with several others also in their 30s, including Jorginho, Lorenzo Insigne, Immobile and Alessandro Florenzi, there is a big overhaul on the horizon.
Chiellini admitted as much, saying: “It is obvious that we are disappointed and destroyed. We have to start again. A large void is now within us and we hope it can give us the strength to go forward in future.”
That could mean a relook at the academies of Serie A clubs and the national team call-up process, Italian Football Association president Gabriele Gravina said.
“Our coaches have a very difficult job choosing players because only circa 30 per cent of the youth-team players are Italian,” he told Football Italia website.
“Another issue is that while the lads arrive with enthusiasm, every time we call them up, the clubs put up resistance. They see the national team as more of an irritation than an opportunity.”
However, Gravina gave an assurance that Mancini’s job was safe, adding: “He has a commitment with us for this project, I hope he can shake off this elimination just like all the Italians and that he remains at the helm to continue our work together.”
