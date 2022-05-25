THE BIG STORY

The number of visitors to Singapore in the first four months of this year has exceeded the figure for the whole of last year, mainly due to a surge in arrivals last month after Singapore dropped most of its Covid-19 restrictions. A total of 540,430 people visited Singapore from January to April, of whom more than half arrived last month.

OPINION

With other economies weakening and even threatened with recession, China's recovery and return to sustained growth can make a big difference to the global economy, and especially to Asia. Associate editor Vikram Khanna looks at the short-and medium-term issues involved in determining China's growth trajectory.

WORLD

Some 20 countries have pledged arms, ammunition and other supplies to support Ukraine in fighting invading Russian forces, United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced. In a gathering of allies on Monday, nearly four dozen countries and organisations forming the Ukraine Defence Contact Group met online to discuss helping the country.

WORLD

In a sign of thawing relations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory note to new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right). The missive ends a year-long freeze in diplomatic contact between the two countries following clashes over issues including human rights and the origins of Covid-19.

BUSINESS

Sixty-five companies here have benefited from Scale-up SG since the programme was launched in 2019 to accelerate the growth of high-potential local companies and help them expand globally. To date, these 65 companies have launched more than 50 new ventures and identified 32 new markets for expansion.

LIFE

Cases of colorectal cancer, the top cancer among men here, have increased over the years. Despite national screening programmes, most cases are diagnosed only in the later stages. Colorectal cancer is preventable, say doctors, who stress the importance of screening for people aged 50 and above.