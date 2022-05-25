Must-reads

Updated
Published
4 min ago

THE BIG STORY

Visitor numbers in S'pore surge after easing of curbs

The number of visitors to Singapore in the first four months of this year has exceeded the figure for the whole of last year, mainly due to a surge in arrivals last month after Singapore dropped most of its Covid-19 restrictions. A total of 540,430 people visited Singapore from January to April, of whom more than half arrived last month.

OPINION

China's recovery, growth can make big difference

With other economies weakening and even threatened with recession, China's recovery and return to sustained growth can make a big difference to the global economy, and especially to Asia. Associate editor Vikram Khanna looks at the short-and medium-term issues involved in determining China's growth trajectory.

WORLD

20 countries pledge arms, supplies to help Ukraine

Some 20 countries have pledged arms, ammunition and other supplies to support Ukraine in fighting invading Russian forces, United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced. In a gathering of allies on Monday, nearly four dozen countries and organisations forming the Ukraine Defence Contact Group met online to discuss helping the country.

WORLD

China congratulates new Australian Prime Minister

In a sign of thawing relations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory note to new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right). The missive ends a year-long freeze in diplomatic contact between the two countries following clashes over issues including human rights and the origins of Covid-19.

BUSINESS

Scale-up SG scheme spurs growth of 65 companies

Sixty-five companies here have benefited from Scale-up SG since the programme was launched in 2019 to accelerate the growth of high-potential local companies and help them expand globally. To date, these 65 companies have launched more than 50 new ventures and identified 32 new markets for expansion.

LIFE

Colorectal cancer on the rise here in recent years

Cases of colorectal cancer, the top cancer among men here, have increased over the years. Despite national screening programmes, most cases are diagnosed only in the later stages. Colorectal cancer is preventable, say doctors, who stress the importance of screening for people aged 50 and above.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top