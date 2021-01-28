THE BIG STORY

Singaporean, 16, held for planning mosque attacks

A 16-year old Singaporean student has been detained under the Internal Security Act after the authorities uncovered the Protestant Christian's plans to attack two mosques and kill worshippers in Singapore on March 15 this year - the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

THE BIG STORY

TraceTogether, SafeEntry halve contact-tracing time

Technological tools such as TraceTogether and SafeEntry, introduced a few months after the pandemic hit Singapore about a year ago, have helped tremendously to make the process easier and faster, said contact tracers from the Ministry of Health. Such tools can halve the amount of time taken for contact tracing.

WORLD

Britain's coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

Britain's Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 100,000, a tragic milestone that laid bare the missteps in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the outbreak, as well as the tough choices he now faces in trying to keep lethal new variants out of the country.

Fatalities are now five times the figure that Mr Johnson's chief scientist once said would represent a "good outcome" for Britain.

OPINION

India could make use of its sporting grit off-field

The sensational victory of India's cricket team over the Australian team in Brisbane was a moment when a sport spoke for a nation. The grit shown under pressure speaks of a resilience and competitiveness that could be formidable for India if better made use of off-field, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SINGAPORE

Record 530 transport staff honoured for kind acts

A record 530 transport service staff had their kind acts in the past year recognised during the 21st National Kindness Award - Transport Gold ceremony yesterday. Eight commuters were also recognised, including two men who intervened when an SBS Transit bus driver was assaulted last September.

SPORT

Coe upbeat on safe staging of Tokyo Games

International Olympic Committee member Sebastian Coe said feedback on the Tokyo Games has been largely enthusiastic and every effort should be made to stage a safe and secure Tokyo Games to "help people adjust from the challenges" faced during the coronavirus pandemic.