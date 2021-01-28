Speaking Of Asia

When India asked: Is that all you got, Australia?

The sensational Indian cricket win at Brisbane was a moment when a sport spoke for a nation. The grit shown under pressure speaks of a resilience and competitiveness that could be formidable if better made use of off-field.

Associate Editor
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There's this moment midway through the classic Rumble in the Jungle fight in Zaire when Muhammad Ali, lighter and older than the heavy-hitting reigning heavyweight George Foreman, grabs the bigger boxer and whispers into his ear after enduring a fusillade of blows: "That all you got, George?"

Foreman was used to finishing off his opponents in quick time, and while his intense practice sessions in the run-up to the bout had even included chopping wood, Ali's willpower, reflexes and ability to absorb punishment had extended him beyond his limit.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2021, with the headline 'When India asked: Is that all you got, Australia?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 