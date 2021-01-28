When India asked: Is that all you got, Australia?

There's this moment midway through the classic Rumble in the Jungle fight in Zaire when Muhammad Ali, lighter and older than the heavy-hitting reigning heavyweight George Foreman, grabs the bigger boxer and whispers into his ear after enduring a fusillade of blows: "That all you got, George?"

Foreman was used to finishing off his opponents in quick time, and while his intense practice sessions in the run-up to the bout had even included chopping wood, Ali's willpower, reflexes and ability to absorb punishment had extended him beyond his limit.