THE BIG STORY

Large electricity users here, such as shopping malls and manufacturing facilities, will be cushioned from the recent volatility in the electricity market under a new scheme that will enable them to buy electricity at fixed rates. The scheme will allow such users to pay for electricity at a rate capped at 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

WORLD

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has passed the first major test of his leadership with debate on Budget 2022 concluding in Parliament yesterday. The measure survived unscathed largely due to a confidence and supply agreement Datuk Seri Ismail inked with opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) in September.

THE BIG STORY

South Korea's rush to open up has led to an unprecedented spike in hospitalisations and deaths, which threatens to undo the progress the country has made so far. South Korea reported 6,320 cases each day on average in the past week, more than three times as many cases as it did the week before the Nov 1 return to normal. Bed shortages have reached critical levels at hospitals across the country.

WORLD

A salt tax, which was slated to have come into effect in Thailand this year but was deferred, could be implemented next year with a lead time of one or two years for industries to adapt. The government's goal is to cut daily sodium intake by 20 per cent within 10 years, in line with a sugar tax implemented in 2017.

SINGAPORE

People caring for dementia patients amid the pandemic have reported that a lack of in-person engagement activities has led to deterioration in the conditions of their charges, resulting in more stress for them as caregivers. This was captured in a study last year that demonstrated the need for non-Covid-19 care support during the pandemic.

SINGAPORE

Even pre-pandemic, heritage operations already found the going tough. But the pandemic made things worse. The National Heritage Board this year set up an Organisation Transformation Grant to help struggling heritage businesses innovate. The Straits Times looks at three of the 12 grant recipients.