THE BIG STORY

Following a year-long consultation exercise on better ways to assist professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), a task force from NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation released nine recommendations yesterday, one of which was to give financial aid to workers who find themselves involuntarily unemployed.

WORLD

Americans have been outraged and disgusted by how some bystanders had reacted during a sexual assault that took place in full public view. A man allegedly raped a woman on a Philadelphia train last week as some bystanders took videos with their phones. Bystanders who failed to call the police are unlikely to be prosecuted, a city official said.

WORLD

The Chinese authorities cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing yesterday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to an elderly couple, part of a group of tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia. Dozens of infections have since been linked to their travel.

OPINION

Vaccine hesitancy is the latest issue in which polarisation of views leads people to distrust authoritative sources of information and turn to ill-informed personal networks. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says that it is time for professional medical bodies to step up to plug the information gap and counter the misinformation.

SINGAPORE

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has granted Ryde a three-year licence, making it the fifth ride-sharing operator in Singapore. LTA said yesterday that it had converted Ryde's provisional licences for point-to-point services to a full ride-hail service operator licence as well as a carpool service operator licence.

BUSINESS

Several directors of embattled education services provider Raffles Education Corporation, including chief executive Chew Hua Seng and his wife, Ms Doris Chung Gim Lian, have surrendered their passports as part of an investigation by the authorities.