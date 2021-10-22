Home Ground

Time for the moderate middle to speak up to help bridge divides in society

Vaccine sceptics say they distrust official sources. Professional medical bodies can help by stepping up to plug the information gap.

Associate Editor
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore is showing the extent to which we are becoming a more complex society, as people form groups to argue for or against a point of view, such as whether to get vaccinated against the virus.

While diversity in views is good, the risk is debate becoming polarised in this contested climate. There is a need for people of differing views to find common cause with one another. This can be done by building a moderate middle ground that can help forge consensus and a sense of community.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 22, 2021, with the headline 'Time for the moderate middle to speak up to help bridge divides in society'. Subscribe
Topics: 