Home Ground
Time for the moderate middle to speak up to help bridge divides in society
Vaccine sceptics say they distrust official sources. Professional medical bodies can help by stepping up to plug the information gap.
The response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore is showing the extent to which we are becoming a more complex society, as people form groups to argue for or against a point of view, such as whether to get vaccinated against the virus.
While diversity in views is good, the risk is debate becoming polarised in this contested climate. There is a need for people of differing views to find common cause with one another. This can be done by building a moderate middle ground that can help forge consensus and a sense of community.