Time for the moderate middle to speak up to help bridge divides in society

The response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore is showing the extent to which we are becoming a more complex society, as people form groups to argue for or against a point of view, such as whether to get vaccinated against the virus.

While diversity in views is good, the risk is debate becoming polarised in this contested climate. There is a need for people of differing views to find common cause with one another. This can be done by building a moderate middle ground that can help forge consensus and a sense of community.