Task force calls for support for unemployed local PMEs

White-collar workers who find themselves involuntarily unemployed could be given income support while they wait to move into new jobs, if a proposal made by the labour movement and employers' federation is accepted.

Additional support could be offered to union members and vulnerable, mature workers, they suggested.

This was among nine recommendations released yesterday following a year-long consultation exercise on better ways to assist professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

The initiative, which was carried out by a task force from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), involved consultations with around 10,000 workers and business leaders.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: "PMEs feel the pressure from foreign competition and... mature PMEs find it challenging to bounce back when they lose their jobs.

"Thus, we must do more to level the playing field for our local PMEs, while enabling other forms of employment and employability-related support, like unemployment transition support, job search or training support, for them."

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said more issues have to be studied, such as when to give out unemployment support, how much to give and for how long.

At the same time, these workers must show they are actively trying to find work by participating in employability camps and going for job interviews.

Specifically, there should be more help for PMEs aged over 40, the task force added, calling on the Government to provide short-term salary support of up to 50 per cent, capped at $3,800 a month for six months, for firms that hire them.

There should also be more fast-track training programmes with certification to help them transition into new roles.

The task force wants the application process for employment pass holders reviewed in a bid to strengthen the Singaporean core in the workforce.

The process could also use a point system that factors in whether an employer has been hiring local workers and the diversity of nationalities within the firm, the report said. Companies should also facilitate skills transfer from foreign staff to local PMEs, it added.

The task force proposed enhancing workplace fairness by imposing tough penalties on errant firms.

SNEF president Robert Yap said: "Providing support to strengthen the employability of local PMEs is essential for employers to meet their manpower and skill demand. Through developing a strong Singaporean core complemented by foreign manpower, this will help employers to grow their business in and from Singapore."

He added that the recommendations also aim to help locals gain overseas exposure so they can take on global roles.

Experts agreed that the call to help PMEs came even before the pandemic, but Covid-19 exacerbated the issues these workers face.

National University of Singapore professor Lawrence Loh said the disruption brought on by the pandemic would be felt for some time to come.

The recommendations that provide broad-based safety nets are unlike the usual support schemes, he said, adding: "But business will not be as usual - these safety nets will alleviate the impact on workers."

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling added that PMEs have faced challenging circumstances in a Covid-19 environment.

"The ageist mindset perception that older workers are harder to retrain and expensive doesn't help," she added.

Mr Ng said the Government could consider the task force's recommendations.

"I think this is an important and urgent issue for the labour movement, and NTUC wants to step in - in the interest of our vulnerable PMEs," he said.