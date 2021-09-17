THE BIG STORY

China has reacted sharply to the new, enhanced trilateral security partnership Aukus announced by the United States, Britain and Australia, accusing the three of an "outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality". While US officials were careful to deny that Aukus is aimed at China, analysts say there is no escaping the message.

Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68, who was involved in an accident on North Bridge Road on Sept 8, died yesterday after a week-long struggle. Mr Siah had multiple injuries, including a punctured lung, fractured spine and bleeding in the brain after falling on a bus that braked suddenly as a car purportedly cut into its lane.

China's latest drive to close the widening gap between its rich and poor by clamping down on top earners has stoked fears that the world's second-largest economy will lose its lustre. Policymakers are striving to keep China's entrepreneurial spark alive while addressing the country's wealth gap.

The recent parliamentary sitting saw a marathon discussion on foreign manpower policies. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says the debate highlights the difference between the official reality and the lived reality of local workers facing pressures from foreign competition.

One student has quit Yale-NUS College and the school will refund first-year students' fees if they withdraw by today. They will receive a tuition waiver for the first semester and a pro-rated return on residential fees, said Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president (academic affairs) at Yale-NUS.

Ever-changing pandemic curbs had left many spa boutiques and salons in a bind. But with Singapore now transitioning towards Covid-19 resilience, wellness players are upping their game to offer customers their much-needed pampering fix. The Straits Times checks out the new players in town.