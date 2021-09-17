For Subscribers
Home Ground
The most worrisome fault line in S'pore
The debate over foreign manpower highlights the difference between official reality and the lived reality of local workers facing pressures from foreign competition
Catching excerpts of the marathon debate on foreign manpower policies, I was reminded of what it was like in the early 2000s covering parliamentary sessions.
MPs would rise to their feet repeating the woes of citizens over excessive immigration and crowded public spaces. And the minister in charge would rise in turn to take aim at the arguments and shoot them down, methodically and firmly, if politely.