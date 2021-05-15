THE BIG STORY

Tighter curbs until June 13 to combat virus surge here

A cap of two people for social gatherings and a ban on dining out are among the stricter restrictions that will be in effect in Singapore from tomorrow to June 13 as part of efforts to stem a worrying uptick in Covid-19 cases. The authorities will review the new measures two weeks in, and may further tighten the rules if the situation worsens.

THE BIG STORY

NWC urges recovering firms to reward workers

All employers should re-evaluate their current business situation, with the National Wages Council (NWC) urging those that are growing or recovering from the Covid-19 impact to take steps to restore their workers' wages, reward them fairly through variable payments and bring forward hiring plans.

WORLD

Rare fungal infection hits Covid-19 patients in India

More and more patients in India who have recovered from Covid-19 are finding that they have to battle with another pathogen. Doctors are reporting a surge in a rare fungal infection known as mucormycosis among those who are cured or still recovering from Covid-19. Mucormycosis is a highly fatal disease caused by a group of moulds that is commonly found in the environment.

SPORT

Chelsea prep to fight for FA Cup, EPL top four finish

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants his team to put on their best game in "two Cup finals" against fellow English Premier League side Leicester City. They first meet today in the FA Cup final as the German eyes his first trophy with the Blues, and then again on Tuesday in what he describes as "a final for the top four".

BUSINESS

S'pore entrepreneur cut from Forbes' top 30 list

Local entrepreneur Harsh Dalal, 19, claimed to run a US$25 million (S$33 million) technology start-up and was in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 Asia list this year. But less than a month after being named on the list, the co-founder and chief executive of Team Labs has been removed amid reports that some of his claims cannot be verified.

LIFE

Finding greener ways to cool homes and buildings

Air-conditioners are one of the major culprits of global warming. The race is now on to find greener alternatives to cooling homes, buildings and outdoor areas. These include eco-friendly cooling technology, molecular manipulation of air, and a return to old-school cooling and building techniques.