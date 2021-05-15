NWC urges employers to reassess business situation

All employers should re-evaluate their current business situation, with the National Wages Council (NWC) urging those that are growing, or recovering from the impact of Covid-19, to take steps to restore their workers' wages, reward them fairly through variable payments and bring forward hiring plans.

However, employers that face significant cost pressures and have exhausted various non-wage cost-saving measures can resort to temporary wage cuts if it means saving jobs, the tripartite body said yesterday when it issued an addendum to its current guidelines.

The guidelines - updated last October to advise employers how to sustain their businesses and save jobs - will be extended for five months until Nov 30 as they remain relevant amid the uneven and uncertain economic recovery, the council said.

Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam, who is an NWC member, said the current guidelines have the flexibility to deal with a range of scenarios.

The focus "remains on sustaining businesses, saving jobs and pressing on with business and workforce transformation", he said.

Given the evolving pandemic, the NWC, which convened last month to relook its guidelines, will meet again later this year to update them for Dec 1 to Nov 30 next year.

The high-level council, comprising representatives from the Government, employers and unions, noted that some sectors will recover faster than others.

Sectors such as manufacturing, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, and information and communications are expected to grow, but recovery for the tourism and aviation sectors could be protracted.

On the need for employers to re-evaluate their situation, NWC chairman Peter Seah said their circumstances would have changed significantly from last year. "Recovery is patchy, and different companies are facing different circumstances in their businesses."

Among other things, the guidelines - which have been accepted by the Government - recommend that employers affected by the downturn should promptly implement a flexible wage system.

This can be done by introducing a monthly variable component on top of an annual variable component for more timely wage adjustments in response to changing business conditions.

BEYOND SURVIVAL It is timely for employers to look beyond business survival and focus on business sustainability as well. SINGAPORE NATIONAL EMPLOYERS FEDERATION PRESIDENT ROBERT YAP, who said the federation is "cautiously optimistic" about this year's economic prospects.

To minimise retrenchments and avoid wage cuts, they should first tap government support, exhaust non-wage cost-saving measures, and retrain and redeploy staff.

The council also called on employers to give special consideration to low-wage workers.

For instance, companies resorting to wage cuts can implement a wage freeze for low-wage staff instead, said National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew.

The council meets every year to update guidelines on wage matters.

Last year, in a rare move, it reviewed its guidelines for a second time as the coronavirus outbreak took a toll on the labour market.

It was only the fourth time since it was set up in 1972 that the NWC was convened twice in the same year. The previous times came amid major economic crises as well, in 2009, 2001 and 1998.

The council convened in March last year to discuss how employers could sustain their businesses and save jobs. Its initial recommendations focused on reducing non-wage costs and tapping government support first.

Supplementary guidelines applicable from Nov 1 last year to June 30 were issued last October, when the NWC said that employers may implement temporary wage cuts if it means saving jobs.

Singapore's gross domestic product this year is likely to exceed 6 per cent, barring a setback to the global economy or domestic health situation.

Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap said the federation is "cautiously optimistic" about this year's economic prospects. "It is timely for employers to look beyond business survival and focus on business sustainability as well."