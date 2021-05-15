Two cup finals, one rival

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is an angry man ahead of what he perceives as "two Cup finals" against Leicester City, starting with today's FA Cup showpiece at Wembley.

Chelsea will face Brendan Rodgers' side with Tuchel seeking his first trophy, and host the Foxes on Tuesday in a battle for a spot in the Premier League's top four to ensure Champions League qualification for next season.

But Chelsea are going into the FA Cup final today on the back of a 1-0 league loss to Arsenal on Wednesday, and Tuchel has demanded a strong reaction from his team.

"I still have a hangover from the last defeat, it's always like this. So I'm still in angry mode," he said at his press conference yesterday.

"When we arrive at the hotel and tomorrow, I hopefully will transform it in good preparation and push to the edge. We have to show a reaction and this is it.

"It's a big match, at Wembley, an FA Cup final, my first final in Wembley. It's huge but I won't get carried away with emotion tomorrow. We need our best game as Leicester are a super strong team."

Asked about how he feels playing the same team twice in four days, the German insisted that both games are equally important.

"These are two finals and we don't think about anything else. It's a final for Cup and a final for top four. That's clear," he said.

"It's curious we play our two finals against the same team and it will be tough, complicated.

"But it brings out the best of you and we want to cope with it. It's a big gift and hopefully we can show our best performance."

The 47-year-old has enjoyed a superb run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

4 Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in four of the last five seasons. Only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have played in the showcase more than the Blues (15). 52 Leicester last played in an FA Cup final in 1969, a lapse of 52 years. 1 Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the first German manager to reach the FA Cup final. 2 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to become the second Northern Irish manager to win the FA Cup after Terry Neill (Arsenal) in 1979. 21,000 Fans allowed in Wembley for the final, as part of a pilot event to test the return of big crowds to venues.

He has led Chelsea to not only the FA Cup but also the Champions League final, where they will face EPL champions Manchester City on May 29, while taking them back into the top four of the Premier League.

But Leicester, two points above Chelsea (64) in the Premier League with two games left, will pose a big threat to his ambitions.

The Foxes are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time in their first final appearance since 1969.

No club have appeared in more FA Cup finals without winning than Leicester, who have lost four times in the showpiece match.

In contrast, Chelsea have won the FA Cup eight times, with their last victory coming against Manchester United in 2018.

The Blues, beaten in last year's final by Arsenal, will be making their fourth appearance in the final in the last five years. But their 2018 victory over Manchester United is their only success in that time.

Tuchel confirmed that Mateo Kovacic is back in training after a thigh problem and could feature today, while N'Golo Kante will start after missing the Arsenal game through injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy.

The Chelsea boss is also relishing seeing fans again - about 21,000 will be at Wembley as part of the government's test run for the return of big crowds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It will be a shock tomorrow to go onto the pitch and hear noise, but it will be so nice," he said.

"I'm looking forward to that. It's pure pleasure to arrive tomorrow and see fans there."

Rodgers, meanwhile, believes that his players can create an "incredible legacy" if they win today.

"We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history," he said.

"To be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me. This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games."

He is hoping defender Jonny Evans will be fit after missing two games with a heel injury.

"Jonny is a warrior. If there is any way he can play - even if he is not 100 per cent - he will be out there," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.10am