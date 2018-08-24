Khaw discusses transport projects with KL ministers

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan yesterday met Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali in Putrajaya to discuss the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

A Ministry of Transport (MOT) spokesman said the ministers met to "continue the discussion they had on Aug 11 on the HSR".

Datuk Seri Azmin put up a Facebook post last night on his meeting with Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure.

He also posted a photo of them shaking hands.

"It was a thorough and detailed discussion. We are optimistic of a win-win resolution soon," he wrote.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad wants to negotiate a deferment of the project with the Singapore Government.

Mr Khaw also met his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, during which they discussed "a broad range of transport issues".

The MOT spokesman said these included the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project connecting Johor Baru and Singapore, as well as the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Tebrau Shuttle Service.

"The ministers look forward to strengthening transport collaboration, and to bringing the RTS Link project to fruition, which will ease congestion at our existing land checkpoints," she said.

The 4km cross-border MRT line between Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru and Woodlands North was slated to open by the end of 2024, but there was a question mark over its future under the new Pakatan Harapan administration.

A June 30 deadline for Singapore's SMRT and Malaysia's national rail operator Prasarana Malaysia to incorporate a joint venture company to operate the line was missed.

On July 30, Mr Loke had said the Malaysian Cabinet had given in-principle approval for the RTS Link. Once the full go-ahead is given, a joint operating company involving Malaysia and Singapore would be set up, he added.

Construction of the line - which will be able to transport 10,000 travellers in each direction every hour between both countries - was expected to begin next year.

Royston Sim