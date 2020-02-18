One-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan among two new cases

Two more people, including a one-year-old boy, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, bringing the total number of cases to 77, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The one-year-old Singaporean boy was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated, on a Feb 9 Scoot flight.

The toddler, who is in stable condition, is the first of 174 Singaporeans and their family members on that flight to be confirmed as infected.

He tested positive for the virus on Sunday, and is currently warded at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The other new case is a 35-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China.

He tested positive yesterday and is hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The man was identified as a contact of case 50, the 62-year-old male DBS Bank employee who tested positive on Feb 12. He is the third patient linked with the man, with the other two being relatives, a 30-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

MOH told a news conference that as of noon yesterday, five more patients, including the 61-year-old woman linked to the DBS employee, had recovered and had been discharged from hospital.

To date, 24 of the 77 confirmed cases have recovered. Of the 53 who are still in hospital, four are in critical condition, down from five on Sunday. The patient who is no longer in critical condition is still hospitalised.

The first Singaporean to test positive for the virus was discharged on Sunday afternoon. The 47-year-old woman, who is case 15, was one of 92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on the first specially arranged Scoot flight on Jan 30.

There are no new clusters as of yesterday or changes to existing clusters, MOH said.

Five clusters were previously identified, the largest of which was the group of 18 patients linked to the Grace Assembly of God church, including its senior pastor.

Other clusters detected so far were linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, a business meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.