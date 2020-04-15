HOME

Families held quiet celebrations for the Tamil New Year yesterday, amid social distancing measures that have closed places of worship like temples and forbidden social gatherings. Instead, the occasion was marked with meals and prayers at home.

Everyone must now wear a mask when they step out of their homes or risk a $300 fine for not doing so. Only children under two and those doing exercise such as jogging are exempt.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against lifting the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus too soon. WHO has updated its strategic advice, which includes six criteria for countries as they consider lifting social and economic restrictions.

A host of Malaysia's ruling lawmakers is set to be appointed to various state agencies, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin seeks to tighten his grip over the Perikatan Nasional coalition government.

Can we kick-start the economy in spite of Covid-19? One hypothesis now being tested is this: If we can identify people with immunity, those people can help restart parts of the economy without the risk of setting off new waves of infection, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

A new $8 million fund launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority will create more production opportunities and protect the jobs of media professionals feeling the downturn of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Defence Science and Technology Agency has created a new, reusable face shield with an adjustable frame that caters to different face sizes. It is being supplied to public agencies on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

A subsidiary of PSA International has signed a $2.6 billion deal to become the sole container terminal operator of the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, in a virtual signing witnessed by Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that recent news that Reds legend Kenny Dalglish had tested positive for Covid-19 came as a huge shock to the club because "this was the first time for many of us, (that) someone we have such a personal connection to, was affected".

Japanese singer-actor Takuya Kimura has, reportedly for the first time, shared a photo of him and his wife, Japanese singer Shizuka Kudo. He took to Weibo to post the picture with the message: "Happy birthday!!" Kudo turned 50 yesterday.

Slowing the spread in Asia

As the Covid-19 situation continues to develop, Straits Times foreign correspondents describe what governments across the region have done to curb the spread of the disease. str.sg/blurb319

Time to organise pantry?

Housebound because of the circuit breaker measures? Take the opportunity to do a purge-and-reorganise exercise. Here is what works for food editor Tan Hsueh Yun. str.sg/blurb320