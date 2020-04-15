Masks must now be worn in public, as infection cases rise

Singapore registered another steep rise in its number of coronavirus cases and mandated that everyone will now have to wear a face mask when they leave their homes, as part of stricter measures announced yesterday to curb the spread.

The tougher measures come as Singapore reported its 10th death related to Covid-19 yesterday, along with 334 new cases. This took the total infections linked to the virus here to 3,252.

As has been the case in recent days, the majority of these were linked to foreign worker dormitories.

"This increase is likely to continue as we undertake more testing at the dormitories," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a media conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, the requirement to wear a mask has been added to the list of social distancing rules that can lead to a $300 fine for the first offence.

There are exemptions for children below the age of two, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong added.

People may also remove their masks when engaging in strenuous exercise such as jogging, but they must put it back on afterwards, he said.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak, said there are also plans to reduce the number of services considered essential.

About 20 per cent of Singapore's workforce, including foreign workers, continue to commute to work as they are in essential services.

"We will now proceed to look at the list of companies classified as essential services and tighten this list", with the aim of further minimising movement and keeping more at home, said Mr Wong.

"We will trim it down as much as we can."

IF YOU MUST GO OUT, MASK UP Masks are now mandatory for everyone leaving the home Those not wearing masks outside can be fined $300 People may remove masks during strenuous exercise Children under two are exempted

VIGILANT I think we should not have the idea that at the end of the circuit breaker, everything will revert to normal. HEALTH MINISTER GAN KIM YONG

Tackling the rising number of cases in dorms requires strict measures, but also "empathy and understanding for the well-being and the needs of the workers who have done so much for Singapore", he said.

One week into Singapore's circuit breaker regime, Mr Wong noted that hot spots such as parks and wet markets, which had been overcrowded, are now under control.

The requirement to wear masks in public may extend even beyond this period, set to end on May 4.

Mr Gan said that there will be a need to review whether to extend the circuit breaker after the period is up. "It is also important to bear in mind that even at the end of the circuit breaker, with or without extension, it's not likely that we'll open the entire system altogether and then free for all, everyone does what they like," said Mr Gan.

Relaxing of the safe distancing rules will be a gradual process, he said.

"So I think we should not have the idea that at the end of the circuit breaker, everything will revert to normal and you don't have to wear a mask any more, we don't have to have safe distancing any more," he said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced stricter rules yesterday for workplaces that remain open during the month-long shutdown. Cross-deployment of staff to different branches will no longer be allowed, to reduce the risk of transmission.

Teams working in different locations should also not interact, though essential service providers who need to move around in the course of duty may continue to do so as long as safe distancing measures are complied with.

Businesses face a fine of $1,000 for a first-time offence, and essential service providers may be required to suspend operations if staff become infected, MOH said.

More than 6,200 warnings and 500 fines have been issued to individuals who flouted safe distancing measures since April 7, when the circuit breaker began.

Public transport ridership and traffic volume have dropped by more than 70 per cent over the last week.

Mr Wong said that Singapore must soldier on. "We have to double down on our efforts, and just stay at home," he said.

