A fire believed to have been caused by wood waste raged in an open plot of land in Choa Chu Kang yesterday. About 50 firefighters were involved in an operation that lasted more than 18 hours as of 8pm last night.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy has exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003 and that a recession is a possibility for Singapore.

United States Attorney-General William Barr has rebuked President Donald Trump for his attacks on the Justice Department. Mr Barr said the President had made it impossible for him to do his job.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a modest reshuffle of his Cabinet saw the unexpected resignation of Finance Minister Sajid Javid. The bloody reshuffle may mark British politics for years to come.

A gunman fired shots near Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok yesterday, six days after Thailand's first mass shooting. No injuries were reported.

To cope better with the coronavirus outbreak, practise being calm, cautious, considerate, caring and collectivistic, says Professor David Chan.

The initial training and evaluation for the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) first four next-generation fighter jets will be conducted in the United States.

Fair and exemplary employers who upskill their employees and hire and retain older workers can look forward to a boost in government support during the Budget speech next week.

The entry of well-funded, fully privatised Lion City Sailors into the Singapore Premier League will boost local football, but success will be key, say observers.

Hong Kong singer Frances Yip is quarantining herself at her home in Australia after learning of a coronavirus case at the Singapore hotel she stayed at.

Resilient mum

As a single mother of three children – two with severe disabilities – Ms Rozanah Roza struggled with depression for more than five years. Today, back on her feet, she wants to give back to society. str.sg/blurb219

Deadly pits of East Kalimantan

Samarinda, the provincial capital of East Kalimantan, has 1,375 abandoned open-pit coal mines. These water-filled pits are dangerous, but there are plans to turn them into facilities and agri-tourism sites. str.sg/blurb220