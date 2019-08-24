1 Fewer dengue hot spots

More than 80 per cent, or 854, of the 1,013 dengue clusters identified since the start of the year are no longer classified as hot spots, the National Environment Agency said yesterday. These include some of the largest clusters, such as those in Woodlands, Upper Thomson, Chai Chee and Pasir Ris.

China will slap additional tariffs on about US$75 billion (S$104 billion) worth of United States imports in a move to counter impending levies from Washington. The move marks the latest escalation in the trade war, leaving a deal between the two increasingly unlikely and the global economy on an increasingly slippery slope.

The Straits Times is pitching in to help its readers distinguish between real and fake news amid a spate of online scams, impersonations and websites passing themselves off as news organisations. Readers can write to the askST platform about reports, videos or photos they find dubious, and reporters will look into them.

An orphaned dugong in the care of Thai veterinarians died on Thursday, less than a week after the loss of another calf which had become a social media darling for its human-friendly antics. Jamil, a male dugong which was about four months old, had been found washed ashore in Krabi on July 1.

Russia has launched the world's first floating nuclear reactor and sent it on an epic journey across the Arctic this week, despite environmentalists warning of serious risks to the region. Loaded with nuclear fuel, the Akademik Lomonosov left the Arctic port of Murmansk yesterday to begin its 5,000km voyage to north-eastern Siberia.

Put the "men" back into mental health conversations: Suicide numbers for males, especially teens, are alarming. Conversations are urgently needed to encourage men to open up about the pressures they feel so they can feel okay about seeking help, says Nominated MP Anthea Ong.

A widow who lost $280,000 after handing it to an acquaintance to make a Chinese property investment has lost her legal bid to get it back. Madam Lim Choo Eng's husband died in 2012 when a Ferrari crashed into his taxi, and she had used some of the money she got after his death to invest in a plot of land in China.

Demand for technology jobs in Singapore rose by 20 per cent in the last 12 months, a report released recently by recruiting firm Michael Page showed. The report noted a high demand here for specialised e-commerce, digital marketing and data science talent, but a shortage of supply.

Former Liverpool stars Michael Owen and Steve McManaman have predicted that the Reds will beat Arsenal 3-1 in today's clash at Anfield. Still, Owen has described the Gunners as "probably the best Arsenal team for a number of years".

Singer Miley Cyrus (below) has denied rumours that she cheated on actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce on Wednesday. "I have nothing to hide," she wrote on her Twitter account on Thursday.