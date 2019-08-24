Demand here for tech jobs up in past year: Report

Demand for technology jobs in Singapore rose by 20 per cent in the past 12 months, the Salary Benchmark 2019 report released recently by recruiting firm Michael Page shows.

In particular, the report noted high demand in Singapore for specialised e-commerce, digital marketing and data science talent, but a shortage of supply.

The report said the highest-paid roles in the technology sector included chief technology officer, with an average monthly salary of $22,000, followed by IT director or head of IT security at $18,000.

In the digital sector, an e-commerce director receives an average of $23,000 a month and a digital marketing director, $18,000. An employee dealing with user experience Web analytics, including SEO (search engine optimisation) or SEM (search engine marketing), draws about $9,600 a month, the report said.

"The need for niche skills and the evolving technology landscape is seeing a huge transformation. In line with this, the expectations of salary increase when switching jobs in similar industries are about 12 per cent to 20 per cent for technology talent, and 10 per cent to 15 per cent for digital talent," it said.

Though digital transformation is the ongoing focus, cyber security prefaces many organisations' ability to improve operational technology, and there is huge demand for IT security roles, as well as digital transformation-led technical roles.

In addition, the research showed that 29 per cent of Singapore professionals would switch jobs to develop new skills, while 60 per cent of job seekers felt positive about the employment market.

Michael Page Singapore associate director of technology practice Shinjika Shukla said: "In a market where roles in technology and digital can be hard to fill, employers need to invest in excellent workplace training and development. This is a spur to attracting great candidates - and helps you retain them as well.

"Candidates seek evidence that a company is committed to their development and will value their projects. Technology can be boom-bust, so job seekers place a premium on the stability and long-term viability of the firm. They expect clear details on the exposure to new technologies - some might even entertain a pay cut for exposure that boosts their market value."