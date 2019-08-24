Cyrus slams rumours that she cheated on Hemsworth

NEW YORK• Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus denied rumours on Thursday that she cheated on actor Liam Hemsworth, who has filed for divorce. "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans whom I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time.

"What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," she tweeted.

"You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years and married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, estranged partner of TV personality Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in Italy earlier this month.

The singer did not mention Carter by name on Twitter, but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

"There are no secrets to uncover here," Cyrus tweeted. "I've learnt from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up."

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding: "I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.

"Liam and I've been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

ASSOCIATED PRESS