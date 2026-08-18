ST Headstart: Why renting a second home abroad works for these S’poreans

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Some young Singaporeans who own homes here are also renting a second property abroad for a change of pace or to stretch their dollar further.

It seems to work best for remote workers and business owners whose income is not tied to their location. They get to enjoy “geoarbitrage” – earning in a higher-wage economy while living in a country with a lower cost of living. Still, maintaining two homes is an extra cost and comes with other trade-offs like convenience, safety and being away from family.

Back in the workplace, you may find tensions rising between you and your colleagues if you are gunning for the same promotion. This week’s askST Jobs looks at how to keep things friendly by making your own case to your boss without undermining your colleague.

Read on for what investors should know about precious metals, plus tips for your first campervan adventure Down Under.

Fun fact: The first computer mouse was made of wood.

Stay curious and well-fed.