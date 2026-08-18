ST Headstart: Why renting a second home abroad works for these S’poreans

Timothy Goh
Correspondent
Updated
Published
Aug 18, 2026, 11:23 AM

Own a home here, rent another in Bangkok?

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Some young Singaporeans who own homes here are also renting a second property abroad for a change of pace or to stretch their dollar further.

It seems to work best for remote workers and business owners whose income is not tied to their location. They get to enjoy “geoarbitrage” – earning in a higher-wage economy while living in a country with a lower cost of living. Still, maintaining two homes is an extra cost and comes with other trade-offs like convenience, safety and being away from family.

Back in the workplace, you may find tensions rising between you and your colleagues if you are gunning for the same promotion. This week’s askST Jobs looks at how to keep things friendly by making your own case to your boss without undermining your colleague. 

Read on for what investors should know about precious metals, plus tips for your first campervan adventure Down Under. 

Fun fact: The first computer mouse was made of wood. 

Stay curious and well-fed. 

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Experts urge young investors to leverage their long runway by starting early and investing regularly.

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What S’pore investors should know about precious metals

Gold may be the traditional safe haven, but other precious metals can offer different opportunities.

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How much do property agents really earn?

They don’t simply open doors and earn five figures.

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What to do after finding out a colleague’s salary is higher than yours

We discuss navigating conversations around salary transparency and how being too transparent can affect workplace dynamics.

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5 tips for first-time campervan travellers in Australia

Make sure to ask the campervan rental company about support and inclusions before booking.

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Why circadian-friendly lighting for health and well-being has yet to catch on in S’pore

All light fixtures should ideally be tunable, letting users adjust both colour temperature and brightness.

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