5 tips for first-time campervan travellers in Australia
- Plan campervan trips by hours, not kilometres and limit driving to five hours daily.
- Use the WikiCamps app to find campsites, dump points, and attractions, with filters and offline access.
- Pack light, check rental amenities, and ensure rental support and roadside assistance.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Living in a home on wheels, whether for a week or several months, can take some getting used to. But choosing the right destination – with good roads, campsites and infrastructure – can make the experience much easier.
For Singaporeans, Australia is an accessible option, with Perth just a five-hour flight away. Both city and country are well-connected, with routes that link wineries, coastal towns and national parks.