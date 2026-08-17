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Australia is one of the more accessible destinations for Singapore travellers to do long drives across cities and states.

SINGAPORE – Living in a home on wheels, whether for a week or several months, can take some getting used to. But choosing the right destination – with good roads, campsites and infrastructure – can make the experience much easier.

For Singaporeans, Australia is an accessible option, with Perth just a five-hour flight away. Both city and country are well-connected, with routes that link wineries, coastal towns and national parks.