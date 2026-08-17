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5 tips for first-time campervan travellers in Australia

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Australia is one of the more accessible destinations for Singapore travellers to do long drives across cities and states.

Australia is one of the more accessible destinations for Singapore travellers to do long drives across cities and states.

PHOTO: REDSANDS CAMPERS

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Sarah Stanley

  • Plan campervan trips by hours, not kilometres and limit driving to five hours daily.
  • Use the WikiCamps app to find campsites, dump points, and attractions, with filters and offline access.
  • Pack light, check rental amenities, and ensure rental support and roadside assistance.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Living in a home on wheels, whether for a week or several months, can take some getting used to. But choosing the right destination – with good roads, campsites and infrastructure – can make the experience much easier.

For Singaporeans, Australia is an accessible option, with Perth just a five-hour flight away. Both city and country are well-connected, with routes that link wineries, coastal towns and national parks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.