ST Full-time Report: Why Keisuke Honda, ex-Japan World Cup star, dominated the headlines this week

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Apr 13, 2026, 04:25 PM

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Former Japan football star Keisuke Honda is already making waves at his future club, even before he joins the Singapore Premier League. He will be part of Albirex Niigata, which will be renamed FC Jurong next season. An Albirex player who grew up watching Honda’s exploits – which included four goals across three World Cups – said he never imagined he would be teammates with “a legend of the game”.

Meanwhile, the Singapore women’s basketball team came close to a historic qualification for the Fiba 3x3 World Cup over the weekend. However, their challenge unravelled on the final day of the qualifiers.

Coach Lazar Rasic dished out some hard truths that he hopes the players will take heed ahead of the 2027 World Cup on home court.

Finally, the Singapore police and Sport Singapore’s Safe Sport Commission are investigating allegations of misconduct made by a former youth sailor. 

This is after the Singapore Sailing Federation lodged a report with the authorities. The teenager had recently alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate while she was with the National Sailing Centre in 2022.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Keisuke Honda to hold court in S’pore Premier League for FC Jurong

The former Japan and AC Milan football star will play for the club in the 2026-27 season.

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S’pore’s Aloysius Yapp wins surprise 8-ball world title in US

He beat Spain’s Francisco Ruiz 10-4 in the final in the US.

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S’pore Sailing Federation files police report after allegations of misconduct by former youth sailor

SportSG says it adopts a “zero-tolerance stance” towards any conduct that compromises athletes and officials’ well-being.

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Max Maeder buoyed by first win of season as he launches World C’ships comeback

The S’pore kitefoiler’s fourth straight win at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia has given him a boost.

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S’pore’s Charles Yong wins 2026 PickleSlam to earn spot at PPA Asia 500 event

The July 23-26 S’pore Open is the first PPA Tour Asia tournament to be held here.

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S’pore women’s team miss out on historic Fiba 3x3 World Cup qualification

The Republic will still make their World Cup debut in 2027 when they play host.

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S’pore Disability Sports Council launches NextGen Para Talent Programme

The aim is to develop athletes aged nine to 35 who have the potential and ambition to represent S’pore.

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Chicken rice on badminton world No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn’s list at KFF S’pore Open

The US$1 million event is set to feature the world’s top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs.

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Tradition, like at the Masters, is one of the great seductions of sport

To watch the Masters, as I did in 2025 with my phone locked away, was a privilege, writes Rohit Brijnath.

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Simple exercises from a physiotherapist for stronger knees

Strengthening leg muscles helps reduce stress on your knees and improves knee stability.

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