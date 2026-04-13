ST Full-time Report: Why Keisuke Honda, ex-Japan World Cup star, dominated the headlines this week

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Former Japan football star Keisuke Honda is already making waves at his future club, even before he joins the Singapore Premier League. He will be part of Albirex Niigata, which will be renamed FC Jurong next season. An Albirex player who grew up watching Honda’s exploits – which included four goals across three World Cups – said he never imagined he would be teammates with “a legend of the game”.

Meanwhile, the Singapore women’s basketball team came close to a historic qualification for the Fiba 3x3 World Cup over the weekend. However, their challenge unravelled on the final day of the qualifiers.

Coach Lazar Rasic dished out some hard truths that he hopes the players will take heed ahead of the 2027 World Cup on home court.

Finally, the Singapore police and Sport Singapore’s Safe Sport Commission are investigating allegations of misconduct made by a former youth sailor.

This is after the Singapore Sailing Federation lodged a report with the authorities. The teenager had recently alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate while she was with the National Sailing Centre in 2022.

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