Singapore Sailing Federation files police report after allegations of misconduct by former youth sailor

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The former youth sailor posted a series of Instagram Stories alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate in 2022 when she was with the National Sailing Centre.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) has lodged a police report over allegations of misconduct following social media posts by a former youth sailor.

In a statement published on its website on April 12, the SSF said it is aware of “serious allegations of misconduct posted online by a former athlete involving another athlete concerning incidents” in 2022 and 2023.

It added that it has filed reports with the police and Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) Safe Sport Commission on April 7 to “enable authorities to conduct the necessary investigations and provide the appropriate support”.

“Our immediate priority is the individual’s safety and well-being,” said the statement.

“We urge the public to respect the privacy of all parties involved and to refrain from speculation while legal processes are underway.”

The SSF said it is unable to comment further as the matter is under investigation.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police confirmed on April 11 that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

On April 5, the former youth sailor posted a series of Instagram Stories alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate in 2022 when she was with the National Sailing Centre.

According to her posts, she was 13 when the first alleged offence took place.

She cannot be named because she was under 18 during the time of the alleged offences, which she said took place during competitions overseas and after a training session in Singapore.

ST has also reached out to SportSG for comment.