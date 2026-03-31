ST Headstart: What to do if you are being gaslighted at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Toxic work environments have become a hot topic in recent years, especially as we talk more openly about the workplace red flags we used to just internalise.

At work, one of the biggest red flags is being gaslighted – when someone gets manipulated such that their perception of reality becomes distorted or called into doubt. But what does this actually look like at work, and how do you handle it without losing your cool? My Headstart teammate Timothy Goh examines the issue in this week’s AskST Jobs.

Another workplace problem new joiners may face is figuring out whether the job is a good fit for them. One writer says being good at your work is not just about being competent, but also about being aligned with the job role and organisational culture.

Finally, read about a young Singaporean chef cooking up success in Taipei, a teen who speaks over 10 languages, and other adulting tips I’ve picked out for you this week.

Stay hydrated!