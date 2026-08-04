ST Headstart: What’s stopping young S’poreans from moving out?

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For a growing number of young Singaporeans, moving out isn’t tied to marriage or a BTO.

More are choosing to live on their own in rented spaces to gain independence, privacy and room to grow, even if owning a home remains the long-term goal. My colleague Christine Tan explores whether a new co-living initiative could help make that possible.

Adulthood isn’t just about finding your own space, but also about figuring out how much of yourself to bring to work. Carmen Sin examines why coloured hair still carries a reputation for being unprofessional today, and how first impressions, workplace culture and long-standing stereotypes continue to shape perceptions.

Read on for more stories on the cost of loving a pet in Singapore, and how to keep money talks with your friends from becoming an awkward affair.

Fun fact: M&M’s stands for Mars and Murrie, the surnames of the company’s founders.

Stay curious and well-fed.