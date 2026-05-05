ST Headstart: What are young Singaporeans investing in?

Young investors eye local stocks, private property
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Markets have been a rollercoaster recently, but young investors aren’t sitting it out.
Instead, they are looking for safer havens, which is why local stocks are having a moment. More young people are turning to Singapore equities for their stability and steady returns amid global uncertainty. Others are wading into the property market, with some investing in private homes to build wealth early.
However, these moves take practice and experience. That is why some aspiring investors are using stock market competitions to sharpen their investment and analytical skills in a safe virtual environment without risking real cash. Find out more below.
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