ST Headstart: Turning ideas into a profitable business

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Thinking of quitting the 9-to-5 to be your own boss? Hard work, passion and creativity - these are some of the ingredients fuelling successful young entrepreneurs who take the path less trodden.

From selling “karang guni” items to building a curry puff chain, and making their mark in the comic book scene, find out how these young people turned their ideas into thriving business ventures in challenging industries.

Also: Ever found out a new hire is making more than you? It can be discouraging, especially if you have been in the grind for several years. Check out the latest AskST Jobs to dive into why salary gaps happen.

Stay hydrated!