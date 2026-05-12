ST Headstart: Turning ideas into a profitable business

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
May 12, 2026, 12:40 PM

What’s the big idea?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Thinking of quitting the 9-to-5 to be your own boss? Hard work, passion and creativity - these are some of the ingredients fuelling successful young entrepreneurs who take the path less trodden. 

From selling karang guni items to building a curry puff chain, and making their mark in the comic book scene, find out how these young people turned their ideas into thriving business ventures in challenging industries. 

Also: Ever found out a new hire is making more than you? It can be discouraging, especially if you have been in the grind for several years. Check out the latest AskST Jobs to dive into why salary gaps happen. 

Stay hydrated!

Why are new hires sometimes paid more than existing employees?

Salary gaps can emerge as hiring benchmarks move faster than existing employee compensation.

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I get by with a little help from my (work) friends

Being able to turn away from the work screen and emotionally connect with someone brings joy, says the writer.

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Hawker trio built curry puffs into a $500,000 business in a year

What The Puff grew from one stall to three and now makes about 1,500 handmade puffs a day.

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Raised on ‘karung guni’ money, they take pride in carrying their dad’s business forward

Hock Siong & Co is a second-hand furniture business rooted in the rag-and-bone trade.

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Meet the S’pore artists and entrepreneurs making their mark on Batman and Western comics

Singapore is slowly rising as a regional hub for the western comics industry.

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Beat the heat: 7 handheld fans tested in real-world heat

With higher expectations on handheld fans today, these were tested for noise, airflow, battery life and usability.

READ MORE HERE

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