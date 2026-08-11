ST Headstart: Should you share your salary online?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Like many young working adults in my social circle, I was initially confused about whether it’s okay to discuss my salary with others.

It can be tempting to discuss your salary with friends and colleagues, but doing so often leads to misunderstandings and unnecessary tension. My colleague Timothy Goh tackles this issue in his latest askST Jobs column, which comes after a recent viral Reddit thread where people posted their anonymised payslips.

An HR expert noted that two employees with similar job titles may have very different pay due to several factors such as experience, performance, and legacy employment terms.

Meanwhile, amassing little collectibles like keycaps or cute plushies that dangle from bags – affectionately dubbed “ling longs” by my friends – has become a real hobby for many people. Sharon Salim dives into why we find comfort in these objects, and how to avoid compulsively buying more.

And, check out other stories on the hidden cost of “maxxing” and what singles prefer to do in their free time these days instead of dating. Have a good week!