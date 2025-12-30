ST Headstart: Savvy investments to make in 2026

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
Dec 30, 2025, 12:36 PM

Investing smart in 2026

2026 is beckoning and heres how we can get a headstart for a better year in terms of money and overall health. The markets look set for another turbulent year, but tech stocks are still a bright spot despite talk of an AI bubble. Investors can also find long-term gains in industries like healthcare. 

Health is wealth, as they say. And a vital part of it is having sufficient sleep. If youre anything like me, you might often feel like you never have enough sleep, and according to experts, quality sleep is needed for a healthy brain. Here are tips to improve your sleep. 

And as this is the last edition of this newsletter for 2025, I invite you to listen again to our Headstart on Record podcasts, which also give insights into the gold rally and its continued shine for investors, as well as how to pivot into new careers. 

Happy new year and stay hydrated!

 

 

